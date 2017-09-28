Whole Foods Market payment system hacked

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Whole Foods Market has been hit by hackers.

The company said on Thursday that hackers were able to get a hold of credit card information for customers who made purchases at some of its in-store taprooms and restaurants, which use different payment systems than check out counters.

Whole Foods Market has not disclosed the locations that were targeted, or how many customers might have been affected.

"Customers are encouraged to closely monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges to the issuing bank," the company said in a statement.

The company's investigation is ongoing.