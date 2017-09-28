Whole Foods Market payment system hacked

Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected."
Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Whole Foods Market has been hit by hackers.
The company said on Thursday that hackers were able to get a hold of credit card information for customers who made purchases at some of its in-store taprooms and restaurants, which use different payment systems than check out counters.
Whole Foods Market has not disclosed the locations that were targeted, or how many customers might have been affected.
"Customers are encouraged to closely monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges to the issuing bank," the company said in a statement.