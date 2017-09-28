PSL police searching for missing mother and son

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing, endangered mother and her son.

Georgia Brown and her son, Karam Govens Jr., were last seen at approximately 8 a.m. on September 22 leaving Georgia Brown's mother house in Port St. Lucie. Her registered vehicle is a 2003 silver Toyota Camry with FL tag ENS-Q75.

Officials say information last received indicated that Georgia was commuting from Port St. Lucie to take her son to school in Parkland.

Georgia is described as a 48-year-old black female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Georgia was last seen wearing jeans and a stripped shirt with no sleeves.

Karam is described as a 8-year-old black boy, 5 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

If you know the whereabouts or see the pair you are urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772- 871-5001 or Detective Christopher Fulcher at 772- 873-6518.