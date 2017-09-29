Police chief won't say why he was at meeting

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

The Riviera Beach city manager was fired last week without any given reason.

According to sources, several community leaders held a meeting at the Hurst Chapel regarding the firing of Jonathan Evans. Those in attendance were mostly in support of Evans getting fired, so the sources.

NewsChannel 5 saw about a dozen cars pull up at the church around 6 p.m.

Our reporter saw Councilman Terence Davis, who motioned to fire Evans, walk into the church as well as Riviera Beach Police Chief Clarence Williams.

After the meeting, we asked the police chief what the meeting was about.

Here is part of the transcript:

Chief Clarence D. Williams: “I don’t know anything about the contents of the meeting. And why would walk up to the police chief and ask him…”

Resident: “He just arrived.”

Chief Clarence D. Williams: “Yeah I just arrived.”



Reporter: “Oh you just arrived? Because we saw you walk in earlier.”



Chief Clarence D. Williams: “I’ve come and gone. And you couldn’t have seen me.”



Reporter: “And you don’t know what this meeting was about?”



Chief Clarence D. Williams: “I have no idea. You have to ask someone that was in there.”



Reporter: “So you just happen to be here?”



Chief Clarence D. Williams: “Yeah.”



Reporter: “And you have no idea what anyone was talking about?”



Chief Clarence D. Williams: “I have no idea.”

The minister at the Hurst Chapel got into his car immediately after the meeting and wasn’t available for questions.