Greenacres boy, 4, dies week after near drowning

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has died a week after being pulled unresponsive from a community pool in Florida.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the boy spent seven days in a medically induced coma before being pronounced dead Sept. 21.

Florida Department of Children and Families records show the boy and his mother had been swimming at the community pool at the Lucerne Lakes development in Greenacres on Sept. 14.

The woman stopped to speak with a neighbor as they were leaving, and the child apparently returned to the pool.

The woman realized her son was in the water several minutes later. She pulled him out of the pool and called 911. The boy was rushed to a Loxahatchee hospital, where he eventually died.

DCF says the death was an accident.