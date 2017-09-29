Mother, son missing in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mother, son missing in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing, endangered mother and her son. 

Georgia Brown and her son, Karam Govens Jr., were last seen at approximately 8 a.m. on Sept. 22 leaving Georgia Brown's mother house in Port St. Lucie. Her registered vehicle is a 2003 silver Toyota Camry with FL tag ENS-Q75. 

Officials say information last received indicated that Georgia was commuting from Port St. Lucie to take her son to school in Parkland. 

Georgia is described as a 48-year-old black woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Georgia was last seen wearing jeans and a stripped shirt with no sleeves.

Karam is described as a 8-year-old black, 5 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

If you know the whereabouts or see the pair you are urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772- 871-5001 or Detective Christopher Fulcher at 772- 873-6518.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.