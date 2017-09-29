Mother, son missing in Port St. Lucie

Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".More >>
Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing, endangered mother and her son.
Georgia Brown and her son, Karam Govens Jr., were last seen at approximately 8 a.m. on Sept. 22 leaving Georgia Brown's mother house in Port St. Lucie. Her registered vehicle is a 2003 silver Toyota Camry with FL tag ENS-Q75.
Officials say information last received indicated that Georgia was commuting from Port St. Lucie to take her son to school in Parkland.
Georgia is described as a 48-year-old black woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Georgia was last seen wearing jeans and a stripped shirt with no sleeves.
Karam is described as a 8-year-old black, 5 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pajamas.
If you know the whereabouts or see the pair you are urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772- 871-5001 or Detective Christopher Fulcher at 772- 873-6518.