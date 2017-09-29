Medical marijuana forum held in West Palm Beach

Puerto Rico is nearly in total darkness after Hurricane Maria slammed the island and derailed its power grid.

Writer Gary Dauberman and director Andres Muschietti are both expected to return for the sequel, which will follow the events of Stephen King's original novel.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

It’s the law of the land, but what’s next when it comes to medical marijuana?

That was the topic of discussion Thursday in West Palm Beach in a forum organized by state lawmakers.

Education was the main goal of the forum, hosted by the group Minorities for Medical Marijuana.

“African American communities, Hispanic communities ... we’ve paid the price for this industry,” says board chair Erik Range.

“We need minorities to understand this is a medicine and it does have medical benefits, we need professionals to understand this is the new dot com era.”

State legislators Bobby Powell and Al Jacquet sat on the panel.

Organizers say it’s all about taking the conversation out of Tallahassee and moving it forward.

“We have to have these conversations at the local level, in the communities, and not at the higher level,” Range says.

Army veteran Terry Hansen drove from Orlando to be a part of the conversation.

She told me she wanted to let lawmakers know where their priorities should be.

“The focus should be on the patient, not the system,” she says. “Help us. Please, help us," said Hansen.

Fritz Pamphile, owner of a medical marijuana patient consulting firm, said he also wants to be apart of the conversation. Some business experts predict the medical marijuana business will boom in Florida.

Pamphile sees a bright future.

“I probably have a couple of dispensaries going on,” said Pamphile. I’ll probably work with pharmaceutical companies and work on some product.”

There are emerging perspectives in a new frontier here in Florida.