Dr. Phil, Harrouff interviews head back to court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dr. Phil, Harrouff interviews head back to court

A Martin County judge is expected to decide whether additional recordings of an interview with television host Dr. Phil and murder suspect Austin Harrouff will be made public.

Harrouff is the teenager charged with ambushing and murdering Martin County couple John Stevens and Michelle Mischon at their home in August 2016. 

After the attack, Harouff spent 49 days in the hospital.  That's when this Skype interview was conducted with Dr. Phil. It was done just days before he was released from the hospital and arrested.

In the weeks after the attack, Harrouff was interviewed by Dr. Phil while recovering at St. Mary's Medical Center after ingesting something toxic at the crime scene.

However, Dr. Phil decided not to air that conversation, but portions of the interview were already released earlier this year.

Harouff's defense attorneys unsuccessfully argued that releasing the interview could hurt his right to a fair trial. 

