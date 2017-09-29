FEMA center opens Friday in Vero Beach

Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT
Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:01:27 GMT
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".More >>
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".More >>
To sign up, visit the Brackett Library located on the Vero Beach campus of Indian River State College at 6155 College Ln.
The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Through at least the middle of the first week of October.
The Indian River County Disaster Assistance Center will assist with FEMA registrations and applications for the Operation Blue Roof program.
Operation Blue Roof assists eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs at no cost to residents.
All residents are encouraged to register for FEMA assistance even if they do not see immediate damage. Residents can also register for assistance online at www.disasterassistance.govor by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).
Residents can also egister for Operation Blue Roof by calling 888-766-3258.