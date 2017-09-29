FEMA center opens Friday in Vero Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FEMA center opens Friday in Vero Beach

Indian River County will open a disaster assistance center on Friday to help people impacted by Hurricane Irma register for FEMA assistance. 

RELATED: Disaster Unemployment Assistance | SNAP benefits guide | Palm Beach Co. waives repair-related fees | FEMA info

To sign up, visit the Brackett Library located on the Vero Beach campus of Indian River State College at 6155 College Ln.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Through at least the middle of the first week of October.

The Indian River County Disaster Assistance Center will assist with FEMA registrations and applications for the Operation Blue Roof program.

Operation Blue Roof assists eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs at no cost to residents.

All residents are encouraged to register for FEMA assistance even if they do not see immediate damage. Residents can also register for assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Residents can also egister for Operation Blue Roof by calling 888-766-3258.

 

 

