Couple arrested for drugs in hotel with toddler

A couple was arrested on drug charges in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday after they were found passed out in a hotel room with a toddler and an overflowing bathtub.

Arrested were Casey Lynn Shaffer, 19, of Fort Pierce for two counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription (heroin and clonazepam) and child neglect. Police also arrested Dontae Minocal Jean, 24, of Orlando, for two counts of possession of controlled substance (heroin and clonazepam).

The investigation began around 10:30 am when the management of the Holiday Inn, located at 1601 NW Courtyard Circle, called police for a couple passed out in their room with a 3-year-old boy also asleep.

The manager told police that they were investigating a complaint that a room on the third floor was taking in water from the room above them.

The manager was unable to get a response from the room on the fourth floor so he used a master key to gain entry. Once in the room the manager found Shaffer and Jean passed out on the bed with Shaffer's child also asleep in the room.

Further investigation revealed that the bath tub water was running and overflowed onto the bathroom floor.

The manager called police after he could not wake the sleeping couple. Police arrived at the room and were able to wake Shaffer and Jean.

Police saw three small zip lock type baggies where the couple was laying. Further investigation revealed the baggies contained marijuana, 10 pills of clonazepam, and heroin.

According to the manager, the room was being paid for by FEMA for Shaffer.

The child was turned over to a family member.

