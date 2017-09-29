Where to find National Coffee Day freebies

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land cargo ships on Mars in 2022

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

Trump official in a tempest of her own making

But first, coffee! It's time to celebrate National Coffee Day on Friday, September 29 with the best deals and freebies around.

Check out a list of local and national retailers with the best deals or free cups of your favorite caffeinated treat.

Wawa: Stop in for a FREE cup of coffee (any size).

#NationalCoffeeDay is almost here On Friday 9/29, stop in for a FREE cup of Any Size Wawa Coffee! pic.twitter.com/a9MezIxwyC — Wawa (@Wawa) September 27, 2017

Dunkin Donuts: Get a FREE medium cup of hot coffee when you purchase a medium or larger hot coffee.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is celebrating all weekend-long. Get a FREE any-size hot coffee or a small iced coffee from September 29 to October 1. Find a location near you.

McDonald's: McDonald's is offering a $2 special on small McCafe coffees all day.

Cinnabon: Get a FREE 12 ounce coffee on September 29 all day.

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! pic.twitter.com/siFjvnXB4y — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 25, 2017

Pilot Flying J: Enjoy a FREE cup of coffee or any small hot tea or cappuccino of your choice with this coupon.

It’s #NationalCoffeeDay this Friday, and it’s time to fill up PhilMor with a Pilot Coffee blend you love a latte! https://t.co/nKYkLNQIc4 — Pilot Flying J (@PilotFlyingJ) September 25, 2017

Peets Coffee: If you purchase any bag of blended coffee beans, you'll get 25% off the bag of coffee and score a free medium-sized cup of coffee. You can also get the deal on bags of beans, online with promo code coffeeday17. Find a location near you.

Keurig: The popular coffee maker company is celebrating by offering 20% off all K-Cup pods on Keurig.com. Just shop online and enter the code "CELEBRATE" from September 29 through October 1.