Cops: Uncle of boy hit by van attacks driver

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land cargo ships on Mars in 2022

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

The uncle of a 10-year-old boy killed after being hit by a van was later arrested after officers said he attacked the driver, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Officials said the child, Antzavious Ellison ran into the road near Orange Avenue and 18th Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and was hit by a van driving westbound.

His uncle, Calvin Johnson, ran to the vehicle and tried pulling the driver, Lloyd Godwin, out of the van through the driver’s side window, a police report states.

Witnesses told police that Johnson punched Godwin in the face. One witness said he tried pulling Johnson away after the attack.

The driver said Johnson punched him in the face and walked away several times but came back twice to punch him again, the report states.

Godwin said he was scared to leave the scene of the crash and didn’t think to roll up his window.

Godwin told officers he walked outside his vehicle after he heard police sirens. That's when he said Johnson punched him again, knocking him to the ground.

Police say Godwin had a swollen, black eye, swollen lip and was bleeding from several cuts to his nose and face.

Johnson was missing a shoe and the officer says he saw a shoe matching his on the ground next to Godwin’s car on the driver’s side.

Johnson said he didn’t touch Godwin and didn’t know why anyone said he did, the report states.

Records show Johnson was previously arrested and found guilty of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in 2009 and was on probation for burglary.

The child hit by the vehicle was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries Thursday morning.

Police arrested Johnson and charged him with battery and violating probation. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

