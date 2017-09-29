South Florida police seek person who misplaced briefcase containing 10 pounds of marijuana

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land cargo ships on Mars in 2022

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A brief case full of marijuana was found in South Florida, and police are taking an unusual approach in an attempt to find the owner.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department posted a photo Thursday of two officers with multiple packages of weeds.

It the tweet, police said the briefcase, containing more than 10 pounds of marijuana, was found at the Arium Resort apartments.

Police said, "We'd love for you to call us at 954-431-2200."

Officers haven't said if they have received any calls from the person who misplaced their stash.

Did you lose a briefcase in the Arium Resort? Was it filled with 10.75lbs of marijuana? We’d LOVE for you to call us at 954-431-2200. ???? pic.twitter.com/ldQIMAlJjT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 28, 2017

