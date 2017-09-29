South Florida police seek person who misplaced briefcase contain - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

South Florida police seek person who misplaced briefcase containing 10 pounds of marijuana

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A brief case full of marijuana was found in South Florida, and police are taking an unusual approach in an attempt to find the owner. 

The Pembroke Pines Police Department posted a photo Thursday of two officers with multiple packages of weeds. 

It the tweet, police said the briefcase, containing more than 10 pounds of marijuana, was found at the Arium Resort apartments.

Police said, "We'd love for you to call us at 954-431-2200."   

Officers haven't said if they have received any calls from the person who misplaced their stash.

