Delray shooting critically injures 25-year-old - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray shooting critically injures 25-year-old

Delray Beach police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Thursday night after an argument over a woman.

Detectives said the victim, Bernard Smith, was shot just after 11 p.m., in the 100 block of Southwest 11th Ave. 

Delray Beach Fire Rescue transported Smith to Delray Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives said they have identified and interviewed the shooter, who is cooperating with the investigation.

They believe the shooting was sparked by a dispute between the two men over a woman.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Delray Beach Detective Joe Hart at (561) 243-7888 ext. 2406.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.