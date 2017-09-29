Judge rules to release complete video of Dr. Phil, Austin Harrouff interviews

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land cargo ships on Mars in 2022

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

STUART, Fla. - A Martin County judge ruled to against a motion to squash the release of additional recordings of an interview with television host Dr. Phil and murder suspect Austin Harrouff will be made public.

The judge will allow CBS' request to watermark the entire video as an anti-piracy measure.

A hearing, which began at about 1:30 p.m., lasted for about 30 minutes.

The judge in the case heard from a detective and attorneys and issued written order and filed it Friday afternoon.

The judge said his decision regarding the interviews depends on the mental health of Harrouff and the compelling interest of the remaining portions yet to be released.

Back in February the state released part of that Skype interview which was conducted from Harrouff’s hospital bed before he was arrested for the murders of Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens and the attack on their neighbor Jeff Fisher.

We’ve learned what was released wasn’t the entire video .

State prosecutors have subpoenaed CBS Productions for “other portions” of that interview. However, CBS is asking the judge to quash that motion. Essentially, they don’t want to turn it over.

If the judge forces CBS to turn over the video, they are asking for the judge to make sure the copyright material is protected.

If the judge forces CBS to turn that video over to the State as evidence, it will then be a public record.

Harrouff is the teenager charged with ambushing and murdering Martin County couple John Stevens and Michelle Mischon at their home in August 2016.

After the attack, Harouff spent 49 days in the hospital. That's when this Skype interview was conducted with Dr. Phil. It was done just days before he was released from the hospital and arrested.

In the weeks after the attack, Harrouff was interviewed by Dr. Phil while recovering at St. Mary's Medical Center after ingesting something toxic at the crime scene.

However, Dr. Phil decided not to air that conversation, but portions of the interview were already released earlier this year.

Harouff's defense attorneys unsuccessfully argued that releasing the interview could hurt his right to a fair trial.

State attorneys are trying to get the additional interviews released.

