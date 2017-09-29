Congressman Mast visits patients in Palm City

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land cargo ships on Mars in 2022

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land cargo ships on Mars in 2022

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

Trump praises Puerto Rico aid, mayor says it's 'killing us'

Trump praises Puerto Rico aid, mayor says it's 'killing us'

Jane Frawley says home-healthcare plays a vital role for her husband Thomas.

"Difficult for Tom to be going anything," said Frawley

Her husband suffered a stroke and now is sharing their story with Congressman Brian Mast who has endured the difficulty of recovery before losing both his legs in Afghanistan.

"Physical therapy that occupational therapy. I've been through that," said Mast.

The point of this meeting is to convey the value of home-healthcare services.

"Any monies that go to those situations would be helpful," said Frawley.

Mast visited two patients today in Palm City.

The Visiting Nurse Association of Florida hopes Mast can share these stories with his colleagues in Washington.

"They're looking at budgets and budget cuts up there in Washington for Medicare patients and we really when when we provide services in the home. It's such an affordable option," said Jennifer Crow with VNA.

Mast is co-sponsor of a bill that expands opportunities for training hospice care while offering incentives to attract and retain providers.