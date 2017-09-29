Local Cuban agrees with U.S. decision in Cuba

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

The U.S. has put a stop to issuing visas in Cuba and is calling back more than half of the American staff from the embassy on the island. The decision comes after about 20 U.S. Diplomats are suffering from health problems believed to be a result of mysterious sonic attacks.

"No surprise to me, what surprises me is that we continue to go there and open the embassy in there," said Elaine Fandino, a member of the Cuban-American Club in West Palm Beach.

Fandino has been a member of the club since it opened over four decades ago. She believes these allged attacks are proof that relations should have never opened in Cuba.

"You cannot trust a Communist country, especially Castro," she said.

The Cuban government denies involvement in the attacks and said it is investigating the incidents. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio has been vocal about his disapproval of establishing relations with Cuba. He tweeted, "So Castro regime allows attacks on Americans, forcing us to drawdown to keep them safe, but he gets to keep the same number of people here?"

"Why that people are not sent back to Cuba right away? Right now," added Fandino who echoes the same sentiment. "I'm sorry, cause I know a lot of Cubans maybe don't feel the same way I feel."

The U.S. Embassy will continue operating in Cuba with limited staff.