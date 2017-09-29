Brothers rescue family in Puerto Rico

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land cargo ships on Mars in 2022

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land cargo ships on Mars in 2022

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

Trump praises Puerto Rico aid, mayor says it's 'killing us'

Trump praises Puerto Rico aid, mayor says it's 'killing us'

Safe here in the States, but their minds are still back on the island.

"Very devasting for us," said Odel Colon.

Denisse Colon is pregnant and also with a one year old.

She came to Jensen Beach from the small town of Arecibo.

"If you don't have cash, then you're going to die," said Colon.

It's impossible to get gas and supplies.

"My neighbors have children and they don't have food," said Colon.

Thankfully her brothers Yassir and Odel were able to rescue Denisse, her daughter, mother, and father.

Their mother Luz is critically ill.

"If she had stayed one more day, she probably could have passed," said Yassir.

Now they are trying to find a way to help their family still on the island.

"Frustrating for us. The fact that we're not there to help so we're trying our best to keep in touch with our family," said Odel.

The good news is their mother, Luz, is getting the care she needs at Martin Memorial Hospital.