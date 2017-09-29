Brothers rescue family in Puerto Rico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brothers rescue family in Puerto Rico

Safe here in the States, but their minds are still back on the island.

"Very devasting for us," said Odel Colon.

Denisse Colon is pregnant and also with a one year old.

She came to Jensen Beach from the small town of Arecibo.

"If you don't have cash, then you're going to die," said Colon.

It's impossible to get gas and supplies.

"My neighbors have children and they don't have food," said Colon.

Thankfully her brothers Yassir and Odel were able to rescue Denisse, her daughter, mother, and father.

Their mother Luz is critically ill.

"If she had stayed one more day, she probably could have passed," said Yassir.

Now they are trying to find a way to help their family still on the island.

"Frustrating for us. The fact that we're not there to help so we're trying our best to keep in touch with our family," said Odel.

The good news is their mother, Luz, is getting the care she needs at Martin Memorial Hospital.

