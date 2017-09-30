Jupiter police seek attempted burglary suspects - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter police seek attempted burglary suspects

JUPITER, Fla. -- The Jupiter Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying multiple suspects responsible for an attempted burglary.

Four black male suspects attempted to break the front glass door to Provident Jewelry on W. Indiantown Road in Jupiter at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Once officers arrived, the suspects attempted to flee in a black 2009 Infiniti G37, but the suspects crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

One suspect was apprehended and is in custody.

Officers are still searching for the other three suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Troy Jenne with the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.