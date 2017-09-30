Cute kitten rescued on Stuart's Roosevelt bridge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cute kitten rescued on Stuart's Roosevelt bridge

STUART, Fla. -- Stuart police officers rescued a kitten from a drain on the Roosevelt bridge in Stuart.

The rescued cat was named "Roosevelt" and police say it has already been given to a loving home.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.