Pedestrian dies in West Palm Beach crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Saturday.

Police say a car traveling eastbound, crossing Broadway, was struck by another car going northbound. The eastbound car changed direction and struck a man sitting against a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

