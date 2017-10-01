Marilyn Manson hurt onstage during NYC show

Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT
Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:01:27 GMT
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".More >>
Monday, September 25 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:27:44 GMT
Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-09-26 17:49:39 GMT
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Manson's representative says the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.
Variety reports that Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble. Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him. Soon the house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over "due to injury."
It was not immediately clear whether any of Manson's concert dates will be postponed due to the injury.