Marilyn Manson hurt onstage during NYC show

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Manson's representative says the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

Variety reports that Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble. Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him. Soon the house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over "due to injury."

It was not immediately clear whether any of Manson's concert dates will be postponed due to the injury.