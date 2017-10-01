3 Men accused of high end residential burglaries

Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Three men suspected of being involved in a large burglary ring that targets multi-million dollar homes throughout South Florida and out of state have been arrested.
During a long term investigation, agents from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office South Florida Task Force, along with agents from the Broward County Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team conducted a joint surveillance operation on Hugo Leal.
Leal, along with Alexis Huerres and Eliener Alfonso were all taken into custody after committing a high end residential burglary in the Polo Club/Vintage Oaks community in unincorporated Palm Beach County.
The three men were booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and are facing the following charges: Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Resisting Arrest.