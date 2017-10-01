3 Men accused of high end residential burglaries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Men accused of high end residential burglaries

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Three men suspected of being involved in a large burglary ring that targets multi-million dollar homes throughout South Florida and out of state have been arrested.

During a long term investigation, agents from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office South Florida Task Force, along with agents from the Broward County Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team conducted a joint surveillance operation on Hugo Leal.

Leal, along with Alexis Huerres and Eliener Alfonso were all taken into custody after committing a high end residential burglary in the Polo Club/Vintage Oaks community in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

The three men were booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and are facing the following charges: Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Resisting Arrest.

