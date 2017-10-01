3 Boys killed when car jumps Las Vegas sidewalk

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

NFL opts not to react to Trump's anthem kneel 'rule' tweet

Musk said that his aerospace company aims to land at least two vessels on the planet.

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land cargo ships on Mars in 2022

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

Trump praises Puerto Rico aid, mayor says it's 'killing us'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on three boys killed and a fourth injured after being run over by a car in east Las Vegas (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Police have identified a man accused of driving the car that fatally ran over a teenager and two younger boys while they were walking on a sidewalk in east Las Vegas.

Metro Police say 28-year-old Joseph Eskandarian was taken custody early Sunday, about six after the fatal accident Saturday night.

He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on undisclosed charges.

It's unclear if Eskandarian has a lawyer yet.

Police say the three boys — ages 12, 13 and 14 — all died at the scene. A 13-year-old boy was injured, but he is expected to survive.

None of the boys' names have been released yet.

Witnesses told police the driver may have been speeding and trying to pass another car when he ran onto the sidewalk.

_____

10:25 a.m.

Authorities say a teenager and two younger boys have been killed after being struck by a car while walking on a sidewalk in east Las Vegas.

Metro Police say two of the victims were 12 years old and the other was 15.

They say a 13-year-old boy also was injured in the accident Saturday night, but is expected to survive.

Police say alleged driver of the car was arrested early Sunday and is facing numerous felony charges.

The names of the suspect and the victims haven't been released.

Police say the crash occurred about 9 p.m. and the driver may have been speeding and trying to pass another car when he ran onto the sidewalk.

Witnesses say the driver was changing his clothes as he was running from the scene.