Florida launches online voter registration - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida launches online voter registration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is launching a website where residents will be able file or update their voter registration.

The Florida Department of State will oversee registertovoteflorida.gov, which went online Sunday. It was mandated by the Legislature in 2015.

Users will need a driver's license or state identification card and the last four digits of their Social Security number to register.

The applications will be forwarded to the proper county supervisor of elections office, which will then verify the application and issue a voting card.

The state says the website has multiple safeguards to protect information, including encryption and a firewall.

It will have English and Spanish registration sites and tools for the disabled.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.