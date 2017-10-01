Fla. bears becoming more active as winter nears - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fla. bears becoming more active as winter nears

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida officials are reminding rural residents that bears are becoming more active as they try to add calories in preparation for winter.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says bears require about 20,000 calories a day and will forage in trash cans to get the most energy-packed food they can find.

The Gainesville Sun reports that bears are most active around dusk and dawn and drivers in heavily wooded areas should be careful.

In Florida it is against the law to feed bears or leave out food or garbage out that will attract bears.

