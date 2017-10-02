Man sitting under tree killed by car in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man sitting under tree killed by car in WPB

West Palm Beach police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:21 p.m., police said a car was traveling eastbound, crossing near the 4300 block of Broadway. The vehicle was struck by another car going northbound.

The eastbound car changed direction and struck a man sitting against a tree.

The pedestrian, Jose Raul Segura, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the wreck.

