Motorcyclist injured in Jupiter crash

Motorcyclist injured in Jupiter crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday night at the intersection of Indiantown Road and Delaware Boulevard in Jupiter.

Police said the wreck, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, occurred at about 8:30 p.m. 

The motorcyclist was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center as a trauma patient.

The eastbound lanes of Indiantown Road at Delaware Boulevard had to be closed Sunday night while police investigated the wreck.

No other details were immediately available.

It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle was hurt.

 

 

