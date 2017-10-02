Jupiter HS band supports devoted volunteer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter HS band supports devoted volunteer

Students with the Jupiter High School marching band gave a band volunteer a very special surprise on Saturday.

The children say despite a kidney disorder and all of his dialysis treatments, Chuck Bernabi doesn't miss a practice and even cooks for the band members.

On Saturday, the students showed up to the Palm Beach Kidney Walk so he could see how much he means to them.

“For as long as these students have been here, Mr. B has always been there. He's always building props. He’s always pushing podiums around. The least we could do is come here and support him,” said one supporter.

“I appreciate the whole Jupiter High School band for coming up and supporting me. They're a great deal of support. I'm sure with this somebody will help carry me through,” said Bernabi.

The third annual Palm Beach Kidney Walk was looking to raise $25,000 for kidney patients in Florida.

