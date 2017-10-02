Man, 87, bitten by alligator in Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man, 87, bitten by alligator in Florida

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 87-year-old man has been bitten by an alligator in Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the 7-to-8-foot-long (approximately 2-meter-long) alligator bit the man at Lake Beresford near DeLand on Sunday morning. The man's identity has not been released.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant says the man's hand and leg were bitten, but he was alert and conscious. Medics brought the man to a hospital, though his condition is unclear.

Further details have not been released.

Associated Press 2017

