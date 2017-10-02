Volunteers build home for Greenacres mother

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

The plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

A single mother in Greenacres is achieving the American dream thanks to the generosity of local groups and volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, along with more than 30 volunteers with Bank of America, finished construction Saturday on the roof of Hidi Garcia's new home in Greenacres.



Garcia, who was homeless and living out of a car for some time, rents a two-bedroom apartment with her two daughters.

One of her daughters is a student at Palm Beach State College.

Garcia said she looks forward to living close to her daughters' schools and leaving her hardships in the past.

“It's really great. This will be able to provide them financial stability, family stability and generational stability for years to come,” said Palm Beach County Bank of America market manager Stephanie Glavin.

The project is part of bank of America's "Habitat Global Build" hosted in celebration of the bank's 30-year commitment to Habitat for Humanity.