Volunteers build home for Greenacres mother

Volunteers build home for Greenacres mother

A single mother in Greenacres is achieving the American dream thanks to the generosity of local groups and volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, along with more than 30 volunteers with Bank of America, finished construction Saturday on the roof of Hidi Garcia's new home in Greenacres. 

Garcia, who was homeless and living out of a car for some time, rents a two-bedroom apartment with her two daughters.

One of her daughters is a student at Palm Beach State College. 

Garcia said she looks forward to living close to her daughters' schools and leaving her hardships in the past.

“It's really great. This will be able to provide them financial stability, family stability and generational stability for years to come,” said Palm Beach County Bank of America market manager Stephanie Glavin.

The project is part of bank of America's "Habitat Global Build" hosted in celebration of the bank's 30-year commitment to Habitat for Humanity.

