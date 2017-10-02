Stats: Gun incidents, mass shootings on the rise

The plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

The plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Gun incidents, gun deaths and mass shootings have steadily increased from 2014 to 2016, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Numbers for 2017 are incomplete but it appears that so far the numbers are slightly down from 2016. 2016 saw nearly 60,000 incidents, or one every nine minutes.

Last year 15,079 people died as a result of gun violence. That is 41 people each day, and this figure does not include suicides.

RELATED: Map shows all U.S. mass shootings in 2017

With 383, 2016 saw more than one mass shooting per day. Mass shootings are defined as gun incidents where at least 4 people are injured or killed excluding the shooter.

So far in 2017, there have been 46,595 shooting incidents, with three months to go in the year. The shootings have led to 11,652 deaths, only a few hundred shy of all deaths counted in 2014.

There have been 273 mass shootings so far in 2017, there were 274 in 2014.

Track the incidents, deaths and mass shootings below.