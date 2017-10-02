Softball game aids first responders' families - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Softball game aids first responders' families

First responder agencies from Indian River County to Jupiter came together Saturday for a charity softball tournament at Lawnwood Sports Complex in Fort Pierce.

The game benefited the St. Lucie County Hundred Club, which provides financial help for spouses and dependents of first responders who have lost their lives or become disabled in the line of duty. 

“I think this is a testament to the community,” said Garry Wilson, chief deputy of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The tournament is named in honor of Sgt. Gary Morales, who was killed in the line of duty more than four years ago.

