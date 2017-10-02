'Dreamers' get free legal assistance - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Dreamers' get free legal assistance

Young undocumented immigrants or 'Dreamers' meet with immigrant rights advocates and pro-bono lawyers in West Palm Beach Sunday for free legal assistance.
   
The event took place at Forest Hill High School.

Thursday is the final date to renew DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals)  before the administration starts phasing it out in the next six months.
 
That will leave in limbo 800,000 'Dreamers' who have benefited from the program for the last five years. 
 
"We're supporting immigrant community and immigrant children who are working hard and working toward a future and making the U.S. a better country," said Jacqueline Delgado with the Delgado Law Group.
 
Approximately 150,000 young immigrants whose deferred action expires before March 5, 2018, are eligible to reapply for the program.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.