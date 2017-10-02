'Dreamers' get free legal assistance

The plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

The plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Young undocumented immigrants or 'Dreamers' meet with immigrant rights advocates and pro-bono lawyers in West Palm Beach Sunday for free legal assistance.



The event took place at Forest Hill High School.

Thursday is the final date to renew DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) before the administration starts phasing it out in the next six months.



That will leave in limbo 800,000 'Dreamers' who have benefited from the program for the last five years.



"We're supporting immigrant community and immigrant children who are working hard and working toward a future and making the U.S. a better country," said Jacqueline Delgado with the Delgado Law Group.



Approximately 150,000 young immigrants whose deferred action expires before March 5, 2018, are eligible to reapply for the program.



Scripps Only Content 2017