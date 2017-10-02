The plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

HAVANA (AP) - The Associated Press has learned that frightening attacks on U.S. personnel in Havana struck the heart of America's spy network in Cuba, with intelligence operatives among the first and most severely affected victims.

Individuals familiar with the situation say it wasn't until U.S. spies working under diplomatic cover reported hearing bizarre sounds and experiencing even stranger physical effects that the United States realized something was wrong.

The attacks started within days of President Donald Trump's surprise election in November. Yet the precise timeline remains unclear, including whether intelligence officers were the first victims hit or merely the first victims to report it.

The U.S. calls the situation "ongoing."

The State Department and the CIA declined to comment on whether intelligence officers were affected.