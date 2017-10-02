Bradshaw: We've expanded our perimeters - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bradshaw: We've expanded our perimeters

Sunday night's Vegas massacre from 32 floors above, is another example of someone finding a way to kill despite security.

As law enforcement gets better at protecting people inside, people determined to kill have found ways to attack on the outside and now above those secure locations.

It has law enforcement constantly reexamining how they protect crowded areas.

At an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, a terrorist placed a bomb near the exit of the venue. The blast killed 22 people. And more than once this year, someone drove a truck through a crowded area.

“It used to be the conventional wisdom was the venue itself, keep the bad guys, keep the problem, the event as safe as you can, keep them from getting inside the event,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Bradshaw is in charge in charge of regional domestic security for Homeland Security.  He says law enforcement is constantly re-evaluating how they protect these large crowds.

“Problems can come from above. Problems can come from the street. That’s why you have barriers. Expand your horizons out as far as bomb detecting is concerned. We’re not so much concerned always with the site itself. We’ve expanded our perimeter out exponentially,” said Bradshaw.

While the safety and security is always changing, former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan said while there will be lessons learned there is no way to predict or prepare for an attack like this.

“Could anyone have imagined that a window, perched 32 feet above some many hundreds of yards away, could have been the target or the consideration for a risk to that soft target,” said Kaplan.

Kaplan says while you cant be scared to live your life, it’s important to be aware and make sure you have a plan should something like this happen to you.

