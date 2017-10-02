Documents on firing of city manager intercepted

The plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Las Vegas shooting is deadliest in modern US history

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Monday afternoon Tradrick McCoy thought he was close to learning the reasons behind the firing of former Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans.

McCoy had filed a public records request, as had NewsChannel 5, asking for the reasons behind Evans firing to be made public.

McCoy received an email from the city on Monday: “Mr. McCoy, please be advised that your request is available for pickup at the front desk of the clerk.”

But when McCoy got to the city clerk to pick it up, he did not get the documents.

“They told me that its the in the hands of the city attorney’s office and it’s been intercepted by the city attorney’s office,” McCoy said.

McCoy also filed a lawsuit against the city, demanding the reasons to be released.

The judge decided that the city has until Wednesday afternoon to respond.

In another piece to the puzzle, NewsChannel 5 has now learned who owns the driveway that is subject of an internal investigation. Evans had asked for the audit after he learned that Councilwoman Lynne Hubbard used public funds to pave the private driveway.

Dorothy Bullard, who owns the driveway, said she was just as surprised as anyone else.

“I never asked for a new driveway,” Bullard said.

She said she simply asked for help with a drainage problem and suddenly got a new driveway.

“I’m being used a pawn in their political situation and it’s not a nice situation,” Bullard said.

Bullard is the former mother-in-law of Alex Freeman.

Freeman applied to become the next Riviera Beach Police Chief.

Freeman said Evans had promised him an interview for the chief position.

During the last community meeting Freeman got emotional.

“I deserved an opportunity to sit at the table for an interview,” Freeman said.

Evans said he was simply not as qualified as the other candidates.

Freeman was also attending the meeting at Hurst Chapel on Thursday night, which Chief Clarence Williams also attended.

Williams told NewsChannel 5 on Thursday that he didn’t attend the meeting, although our reporter saw him enter the building two hours earlier.

On Monday Williams confirmed that he was at the meeting but that he was there to protect people and could not give out more information about the invitation-only event, since he needed to protect law enforcement strategy.

He confirmed that the meeting was by a group opposing Jonathan Evans. Williams said it was meant as a healing meeting and to find a way for the community to move forward. He said he did not organize the meeting and did not want to reveal who organized it.

NewsChannel 5 also learned about another Freeman connection. During the council meeting when Evans was fired, Brian Scheuble spoke up against Evans.

“Jonathan Evans answers only to Jonathan Evans,” Scheuble said. “He represents the interests of only Jonathan Evans.”

According to public records, Scheuble does not live in Riviera Beach.

He has been a supporter of Freeman during his campaign for sheriff.



