South Floridians return from Las Vegas

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Martha Lewk took refuge in the kitchen of the restaurant in which she was eating.

“And then they took us out by the pool and we’re standing by the pool and we could hear the shots and everybody starting screaming. It was like a stampede,” the Miami woman told us at baggage claim 24 inside the Miami airport.

And then more chaos.

“We got over to the Montecarlo and evidently, another dish broke. And it was another stampede,” she said.

Scott and Sandi Poisson were on lockdown in Ceasar’s Palace until 1:30 in the morning. They remember Vegas like they had never seen before.

“It was like a ghost town, the strip. There were no cars or anything. There were a lot of SWAT guys with serious weapons,” the Weston couple said.

I talked a West Palm Beach man who says he was about to go into the Jason Aldean concert when he heard the gunfire.

He was too shaken to talk on camera.

All of them home, tired, surprised and melancholy.

“I’m thankful to be home, really,” Martha said.

“Things are happening everyday in the world. Our kids were in Barcelona this summer before things happened there. It’s very strange to be living this way,” Sandi said.

As of Monday night, 59 people died and more than 500 were injured. Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock shot from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. He shot himself before SWAT arrived.