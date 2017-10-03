Sheriff Bradshaw: We've expanded our perimeters

The plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Sunday night's Vegas massacre from 32 floors above, is another example of someone finding a way to kill despite security.

As law enforcement gets better at protecting people inside, people determined to kill have found ways to attack on the outside and now above those secure locations.

It has law enforcement constantly reexamining how they protect crowded areas.

At an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, a terrorist placed a bomb near the exit of the venue. The blast killed 22 people. And more than once this year, someone drove a truck through a crowded area.

“It used to be the conventional wisdom was the venue itself, keep the bad guys, keep the problem, the event as safe as you can, keep them from getting inside the event,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Bradshaw is in charge in charge of regional domestic security for Homeland Security. He says law enforcement is constantly re-evaluating how they protect these large crowds.

“Problems can come from above. Problems can come from the street. That’s why you have barriers. Expand your horizons out as far as bomb detecting is concerned. We’re not so much concerned always with the site itself. We’ve expanded our perimeter out exponentially,” said Bradshaw.

While the safety and security is always changing, former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan said while there will be lessons learned there is no way to predict or prepare for an attack like this.

“Could anyone have imagined that a window, perched 32 feet above some many hundreds of yards away, could have been the target or the consideration for a risk to that soft target,” said Kaplan.

Kaplan says while you cant be scared to live your life, it’s important to be aware and make sure you have a plan should something like this happen to you.