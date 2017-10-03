Where will Odyssey Middle students attend class?

The plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Las Vegas shooting is deadliest in modern US history

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

The Palm Beach County School District is holding the first of several meetings Tuesday night to discuss where students of Odyssey Middle School will attend classes next year.

After opening in 2001, the school will close because of a lack of attendance.

Now, the Palm Beach County School District's Advisory Boundary Committee will decide where approximately 700 students will be moved.

There are five schools that could take the students next year, including Carver Middle, Christa McAuliffe Middle, Congress Middle, Lantana Middle and Woodlands Middle.

The ABC meeting will be held at the Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center Board Room located at 3300 Forest Hill Blvd. in West Palm Beach. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

If Tuesday's proposal is approved, it will still require additional meetings to get input from the community.

