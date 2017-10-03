Where will Odyssey Middle students attend class? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Where will Odyssey Middle students attend class?

The Palm Beach County School District is holding the first of several meetings Tuesday night to discuss where students of Odyssey Middle School will attend classes next year. 

After opening in 2001, the school will close because of a lack of attendance.

Now, the Palm Beach County School District's Advisory Boundary Committee will decide where approximately 700 students will be moved.

There are five schools that could take the students next year, including Carver Middle, Christa McAuliffe Middle, Congress Middle, Lantana Middle and Woodlands Middle.

The ABC meeting will be held at the Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center Board Room located at 3300 Forest Hill Blvd. in West Palm Beach. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

If Tuesday's proposal is approved, it will still require additional meetings to get input from the community.

