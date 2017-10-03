King tides washing into flood-prone areas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coastal residents could see above average tides this week due to the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth.

Often referred to as king tides, some coastal flooding is possible over the next week or so.

One area prone to flooding in Palm Beach County is Delray Beach's Historic Marina district where water often comes up out of the storm drains and floods streets.

The King tide will be at its peak later this week when there is a full moon.

Residents along Marine Way prepare for the potential flooding by using sandbags.

To help address the issue, the city has installed new valves on drains, but seawalls remain unchanged. Residents have asked for commissioners to do more to alleviate the impact of flood-prone areas.

