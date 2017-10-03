Man accused of child abuse, false imprisonment - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of child abuse, false imprisonment

A juvenile's call to 911 that he was being forced to stay inside his house ended up in the arrest of a Lantana man.

When police arrived to investigate the youngster's allegation they met a woman who said the man had been physically and emotionally abusive and that she has "had enough," according to a probable cause affidavit.

She also claimed that the man, identified as 34-year-old James Caparco, would not let her children eat or leave their room, the police report stated.

According to police, she also said that when she and her children tried to leave he stood in front of the door blocking the exit and pushed her away.

When she threatened to call the police the woman said Caparco dragged her, kicked her and tried to choke her, the affidavit stated.

Police have charged Caparco with three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of child abuse and one count of domestic battery.

He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.

 

 

