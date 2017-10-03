Man accused of child abuse, false imprisonment

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

A juvenile's call to 911 that he was being forced to stay inside his house ended up in the arrest of a Lantana man.

When police arrived to investigate the youngster's allegation they met a woman who said the man had been physically and emotionally abusive and that she has "had enough," according to a probable cause affidavit.

She also claimed that the man, identified as 34-year-old James Caparco, would not let her children eat or leave their room, the police report stated.

According to police, she also said that when she and her children tried to leave he stood in front of the door blocking the exit and pushed her away.

When she threatened to call the police the woman said Caparco dragged her, kicked her and tried to choke her, the affidavit stated.

Police have charged Caparco with three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of child abuse and one count of domestic battery.

He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.