Good Samaritan Medical Center to hold Breast Cancer Physician Panel and Health Fair

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

Being diagnosed with breast cancer, whether it be you or a loved one, is never easy and the treatment process can be confusing to navigate. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Breast Institute at Good Samaritan Medical Center is hosting an interactive presentation. The purpose of this event is to facilitate discussions between the physician panel and attendees through an open question and answer forum. There will be a physician specialist present to represent each part of our multidisciplinary breast cancer team, including radiology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, breast surgery, reconstructive surgery and genetics.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 4th at 3pm

WHERE: Good Samaritan Medical Center

1309 North Flagler Dr.

West Palm Beach, 33401