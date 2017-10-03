Homeowners prepare for king tides - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homeowners prepare for king tides

Coastal areas are preparing for those extremely high tides that can cause major flooding.

Some city and county leaders are taking preventative steps to combat the rising water.

Marine Way in Delray Beach is one of many coastal areas heavily impacted.

"Every fall season," said Genie Holcomb.

Tuesday morning she saw the beginning of the king tides as water came up through the drains.

"Created a wake that goes all across the yard," said Holcomb.

Coastal flooding is expected over the next week or so due to the alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth.

"Gives us a glimpse of future sea levels are going to be like," said climate analyst Keren Bolter.

Bolter says this serves as a reminder infrastructure needs to be updated.

Delray Beach city leaders have already installed tidal valves and are planning to raise sea walls on Marine Way.

"Water comes the wrong way through drains, put a back-flow preventer so the water can only go out," said Bolter.

For now, Genie says she can only prepare. "Moving my car back today now. Move everything back."

