PSL police investigating fatal motorcycle crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Port st. Lucie police are investigating a fatal motorcycle vs. car crash.

The crash  happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of  St. Lucie West Blvd. and California Blvd.

Officials say one person died in the crash. 

Extended traffic delays are expected in the area. 

No more information is available at this time. 

 

