Playtex recalls children's plates and bowls

Playtex is recalling about 3.6 million plates abd bowls for children due to chocking hazard. The company says 372 reports were received about the clear plastic found in children's mouths, including four reports of chocking on a piece of the clear plastic layer. 

The plates have various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, superheroes and more.  The white polypropylene plates and bowls also have a colored rim on top and a non-slip bottom. 

Playtex is written on the bottom of the plates and bowls. The plates and bowls were sold separately and together as sets. A Mealtime set is comprised of a plate, a bowl, two utensils and a cup. 

The dishes were sold at Babies“R”Us, Target, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2009 through August 2017 for about $2.50 for a single plate or bowl and $15 for a Mealtime set.   

Playtex says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plates and bowls and take them away from young children. 

Consumers should contact Playtex for a full refund. 

Consumer Contact: Playtex toll-free at 888-220-2075 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.playtexproducts.com and click on “Recall” for more information.  

 


 

 

