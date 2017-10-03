Playtex recalls children's plates and bowls

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Playtex is recalling about 3.6 million plates abd bowls for children due to chocking hazard. The company says 372 reports were received about the clear plastic found in children's mouths, including four reports of chocking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.

The plates have various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, superheroes and more. The white polypropylene plates and bowls also have a colored rim on top and a non-slip bottom.

Playtex is written on the bottom of the plates and bowls. The plates and bowls were sold separately and together as sets. A Mealtime set is comprised of a plate, a bowl, two utensils and a cup.

The dishes were sold at Babies“R”Us, Target, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2009 through August 2017 for about $2.50 for a single plate or bowl and $15 for a Mealtime set.

Playtex says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plates and bowls and take them away from young children.

Consumers should contact Playtex for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: Playtex toll-free at 888-220-2075 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.playtexproducts.com and click on “Recall” for more information.



