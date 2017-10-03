Killer clown suspect booked into PBC Jail

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Acts of heroism emerge in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Acts of heroism emerge in chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Clown murder suspect Sheila Keen Warren is back in Palm Beach County, authorities say.

Sheila Warren is facing charges for the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren of Wellington.

She was located in Washington County, Va., and arrested without incident on September 27.

RELATED: Arrest made in 27-year-old Wellington 'clown murder' cold case

Marlene Warren was fatally shot in Wellington on May 26, 1990, when a person dressed as a clown carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons pulled into her driveway in a white Chrysler LeBaron. The clown offered Warren the items as she answered the front door and then killed her.

Sheila Keen Warren was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Tuesday evening. Her first appearance is Wednesday.

Sheila Keen-Warren, arrested for the clown murder of Marlene Warren has just walked into our Jail. #Busted pic.twitter.com/uEoMNaWNql — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) October 4, 2017