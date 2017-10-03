Killer clown suspect booked into PBC Jail - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Killer clown suspect booked into PBC Jail

Clown murder suspect Sheila Keen Warren is back in Palm Beach County, authorities say.

Sheila Warren is facing charges for the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren of Wellington. 

She was located in Washington County, Va., and arrested without incident on September 27. 

Marlene Warren was fatally shot in Wellington on May 26, 1990, when a person dressed as a clown carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons pulled into her driveway in a white Chrysler LeBaron. The clown offered Warren the items as she answered the front door and then killed her.  

Sheila Keen Warren was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Tuesday evening.  Her first appearance is Wednesday.

