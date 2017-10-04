Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter arrives in US - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter arrives in US

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Officials say the girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.

Marilou Danley remains a person of interest in the investigation into the shooting, the Las Vegas Police Department said Tuesday.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

