'Killer clown' suspect booked in Palm Beach Co.

Killer clown suspect Sheila Keen Warren is back in Palm Beach County, authorities say.

Sheila Warren is facing charges for the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren of Wellington.

She is accused of dressing up as a clown 27 years ago and killing Marlene Warren on the doorsteps of her Wellington home. 

She was located in Washington County, Va., and arrested without incident on Sept. 27. She was with the victim's husband who she married in 2002.

Sheila Keen Warren was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Tuesday evening.  Her first appearance is Wednesday.

 

