Boynton rabbi seeks action to reform gun laws

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

A Boynton Beach Jewish congregation is asking its followers to get more involved in an effort to change gun laws in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.



On Tuesday night, Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor hosted an expert on gun violence and answered questions.

Rabbi Barry Silver says praying will not help, but taking action is the answer.

"Show up at the meetings, target these politicians, ask them why they're supporting violence. Ask them what they're going to do ask them what they're solutions are, support the candidates that are supporting life," said Silver

While the White House said now is not the time to talk about gun control, South Florida Democrats in Congress disagree.



“We're pushing constant efforts to reduce gun violence. At the same time that dangerous gun agenda that the Republican leadership, unfortunately continues to push forward, wants to legalize silencers and put more armor piercing bullets, cop killing bullets, on the street,” said U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.



“We can't just have thoughts and prayers. Now is the time for common sense action, prevent the gun violence, enough is enough,’ said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel



WPTV reached out to Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, Rep. Tom Rooney and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio to comment but have not received comment as of Tuesday night.