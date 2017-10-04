Fatal crash investigated in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash investigated in Martin County

The Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning they are investigating a fatal crash on Southwest Kanner Highway near Southwest Bridge Road. 

The wreck occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

FHP said no lanes are blocked but at least one person has died. 

A picture from the scene showed a vehicle was wrapped around a tree.

The victim's name has not been released.

 

